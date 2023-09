News From Law.com

Today's Am Law Litigation Daily column recaps a presentation by Ashley Fetyko and Cayce Lynch of Tyson & Mendes, who are both based in San Diego, about tactics that defense lawyers can adopt from Taylor Swift's songwriting approach. This being a legal webinar, Lynch did offer a disclaimer that Swift had "neither reviewed nor signed off" on any of the material that the pair presented.

California

September 14, 2023, 7:30 AM

nature of claim: /