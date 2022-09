Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed a lawsuit against Brookdale Senior Living, an operator of senior living and retirement communities , and Emeritus Corporation to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by the Colby Law Firm on behalf of Kayleen Maya-Aviles. The case is 2:22-cv-06887, Maya-Aviles v. Brookdale Senior Living Communities, Inc. et al.

Health Care

September 23, 2022, 3:51 PM