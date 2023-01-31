New Suit - Product Liability

L’Oreal, Revlon and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit Tuesday in Louisiana Middle District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Herman, Herman, Katz & Cotlar and Levin Papantonio on behalf of Dorothy J. May, is part of a wave of cases alleging that chemicals in the defendants' hair products exposed consumers to a higher risk of developing uterine cancer and other diseases. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00056, May v. Godrej Son Holdings, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 31, 2023, 4:03 PM