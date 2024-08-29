Who Got The Work

Vedder Price shareholder David Rownd has entered an appearance for KND Global, Allan Zhiping Chen and Wei Peng Dai in a pending civil RICO lawsuit. The complaint, filed July 15 in New York Eastern District Court by Kevin Kerveng Tung PC on behalf of May Flower International, accuses the defendants of defrauding the plaintiff out of over $1 million by selling and distributing fraudulent mooncakes that were not manufactured by Amoy in Hong Kong. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Orelia E. Merchant, is 1:24-cv-04909, May Flower International, Inc. v. Amoya Food Limited et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 29, 2024, 9:10 AM

May Flower International, Inc.

Kevin Kerveng Tung, P.C.

Allan Zhiping Chen

Amoy Asian Foods North America, Inc

Amoy Food Limited

Best Food Services, Inc.

Brian Lin

Conexus Food Solution LLC

Grand Food Service, Inc.

John Does 1-10 (names being fictitious and used to connote an unidentified person responsible for this occurrence)

Knd Global LLC

Wei Peng Dai

Wen Lin Liu

