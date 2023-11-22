Who Got The Work

Carnival Corporation has turned to attorneys William R. Seitz and Jeffrey A. Caisse of Mase Seitz Briggs to defend a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel. The action was filed Oct. 8 in Florida Southern District Court by Munch & Munch on behalf of Andrea Maxwell, who claims that she fractured her left ankle after falling down three steps while heading to get food. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams, is 1:23-cv-23836, Maxwell v. Carnival Corporation.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

November 22, 2023, 8:53 AM

Andrea Maxwell

Munch & Munch PA

Munch And Munch, P.A.

Carnival Corporation

Mase Mebane & Briggs, P.A.

Mase Mebane , Briggs

Carnival Corporation

nature of claim: 340/for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel