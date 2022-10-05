Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Freeman, Mathis & Gary on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Buford City School District (BCSD), its superintendent Melanie Beard Reed and deputy superintendent Amy Chafin to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Buckley Beal LLP on behalf of former BCSD director of student services, Dana Maxwell, who contends that she was wrongfully demoted after speaking up about the lack of sufficient services for children with disabilities and the boards lack of adequate accommodations for students with individualized education programs. The case is 1:22-cv-03978, Maxwell v. Buford City School District et al.

Education

October 05, 2022, 6:23 AM