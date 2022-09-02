New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Kazerouni Law Group filed a class action Friday in California Central District Court alleging unlawful recording of cellular communications against Santa Monica Hotel. The complaint pursues claims on behalf of consumers who accuse the defendant of unlawfully recording inquiries made by phone via the 'Hilton Honors' mobile app. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-06279, Maxton v. Santa Monica Hotel Owner LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

September 02, 2022, 4:00 PM