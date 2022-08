New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Hilton Worldwide Holdings was slapped with a consumer privacy class action Tuesday in California Central District Court. The complaint, brought by Kazerouni Law Group and other counsel, accuses Hilton of illegally recording the communications of customers who use the 'Hilton Honors' mobile app to book a hotel stay. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05787, Maxton v. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.