Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Home Depot to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, for injuries resulting from an allegedly defective telescoping ladder sold by Lowe's, was filed by Newlands & Clark on behalf of Shawn Maxon. The case is 8:22-cv-02650, Maxon v. Home Depot USA, Inc et al.