New Suit - Contract

NetApp, a cloud-based data services and data management company headquartered in Silicon Valley, was slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Colorado District Court. The lawsuit, which centers on the purchase of two data storage systems for over $1 million, was filed by Epstein Becker & Green on behalf of Maximus, an operator of government health and human services programs which asserts that the systems were 'woefully inadequate.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02255, Maximus, Inc. v. NetApp, Inc.

Technology

August 31, 2022, 7:52 PM