Who Got The Work

Tesla has tapped attorney Soheyl Tahsildoost of the Theta Law Firm to fight a pending breach-of-warranty lawsuit. The complaint, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was filed Jan. 29 in California Central District Court by the Law Offices of Robert B. Mobasseri on behalf of the owner of a 2019 Tesla Model 3 vehicle. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner, is 2:24-cv-00769, Maximilian A. Bowman v. Tesla Motors, Inc. et al.

Automotive

March 15, 2024, 8:31 AM

Plaintiffs

Maximilian A Bowman

Maximilian A. Bowman

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Robert B. Mobasseri, Apc

Law Office Of Robert Mobasseri Apc

defendants

Tesla Motors, Inc.

Does

defendant counsels

Theta Law Firm LLP

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract