New Suit - Contract

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit agaisnt CHS TX Inc., Tehum Care Services Inc. and YesCare Corp. Tuesday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit, brought on behalf of Maxim Healthcare Staffing Services, accuses the defendants of failing to pay for healthcare staffing services provided by Maxim. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00018, Maxim Healthcare Staffing Services, Inc. v. Tehum Care Services, Inc. et al.

Health Care

January 10, 2023, 5:43 PM