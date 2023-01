Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against E.E. Marr Erectors Inc. and Kirk Edwards to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Clark Hill on behalf of Maxim Crane Works, seeks more than $3.3 million from the defendants for allegedly failing to pay for crane rental services. The case is 2:23-cv-00030, Maxim Crane Works, L.P. v. E.E. Marr Erectors, Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

January 09, 2023, 6:17 PM