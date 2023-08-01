Who Got The Work

James G. Ruiz of Winstead and attorney Frederick F. Hoelke have stepped in as defense counsel to GFR-Hercules Properties LLC and Cynthia Granados in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, over a leasing dispute, was filed June 15 in Texas Western District Court by Hughes, Watters, Askanase on behalf of Maxim Commercial Capital. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Orlando L. Garcia, is 5:23-cv-00761, Maxim Commercial Capital, LLC v. Swiftwater Car Wash, LLC et al.

Real Estate

August 01, 2023, 11:45 AM

