Who Got The Work

James G. Ruiz of Winstead and attorney Frederick F. Hoelke have stepped in as defense counsel to GFR-Hercules Properties LLC and Cynthia Granados in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, over a leasing dispute, was filed June 15 in Texas Western District Court by Hughes, Watters, Askanase on behalf of Maxim Commercial Capital. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Orlando L. Garcia, is 5:23-cv-00761, Maxim Commercial Capital, LLC v. Swiftwater Car Wash, LLC et al.

Real Estate

August 01, 2023, 11:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Maxim Commercial Capital, LLC

Plaintiffs

Hughes Watters Askanase

defendants

Cay Investors, LLC

Cay Management, LLC

Compass Cay, LLC

Crab Cay, LLC

Cynthia Granados

Devils Cay, LLC

Gfr Development Services, L.L.C.

Gfr Management, L.L.C.

Gfr-Hercules Properties, LLC

Mark D. Granados

Normans Cay LLC

Rainbow Cay, LLC

Rey Cay Equipment Leasing, LLC

Rum Cay, LLC

South Cay, LLC

Sun Cay, LLC

Swiftwater Car Wash, LLC

Swri #3, LLC

The Granados Childrens Irrevocable Trust Dated April 17, 2000

Wet Cay, LLC

defendant counsels

Law Offices Of Frederick F. Hoelke, P.C.

Winstead

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract