Who Got The Work
James G. Ruiz of Winstead and attorney Frederick F. Hoelke have stepped in as defense counsel to GFR-Hercules Properties LLC and Cynthia Granados in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, over a leasing dispute, was filed June 15 in Texas Western District Court by Hughes, Watters, Askanase on behalf of Maxim Commercial Capital. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Orlando L. Garcia, is 5:23-cv-00761, Maxim Commercial Capital, LLC v. Swiftwater Car Wash, LLC et al.
Real Estate
August 01, 2023, 11:45 AM
Plaintiffs
- Maxim Commercial Capital, LLC
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Cay Investors, LLC
- Cay Management, LLC
- Compass Cay, LLC
- Crab Cay, LLC
- Cynthia Granados
- Devils Cay, LLC
- Gfr Development Services, L.L.C.
- Gfr Management, L.L.C.
- Gfr-Hercules Properties, LLC
- Mark D. Granados
- Normans Cay LLC
- Rainbow Cay, LLC
- Rey Cay Equipment Leasing, LLC
- Rum Cay, LLC
- South Cay, LLC
- Sun Cay, LLC
- Swiftwater Car Wash, LLC
- Swri #3, LLC
- The Granados Childrens Irrevocable Trust Dated April 17, 2000
- Wet Cay, LLC
defendant counsels
- Law Offices Of Frederick F. Hoelke, P.C.
- Winstead
nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract