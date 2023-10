Who Got The Work

Sarah Kathryn Bauman, Stephanie L. Sweitzer and Thomas H. Severson from Morgan, Lewis & Bockius have stepped in to represent Amazon.com in a pending employment lawsuit. The complaint, pertaining to sexual harassment, was filed Aug. 11 in Illinois Northern District Court by Asonye & Associates on behalf of an Amazon stower. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman, is 1:23-cv-05392, Maxey v. Amazon.Com Services, LLC. et al.

Internet & Social Media

October 13, 2023, 4:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Janiah Maxey

Plaintiffs

Asonye And Associates

defendants

Amazon.Com Services, LLC.

John Doe

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation