Lawyers at O'Meara Wagner PA on Wednesday removed an insurance lawsuit against AmTrust North America, West Bend Mutual Insurance and other defendants to Minnesota District Court. The suit was filed by the Trial Group North on behalf of Cincinnati Insurance Cos. and Max Gray Construction Inc. The court case seeks a declaration that West Bend has a duty to indemnify the plaintiffs in an underlying slip-and-fall dispute. The case is 0:23-cv-01608, Max Gray Construction, Inc. et al v. West Bend Mutual Insurance et al.
Insurance
May 31, 2023, 4:10 PM