Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at O'Meara Wagner PA on Wednesday removed an insurance lawsuit against AmTrust North America, West Bend Mutual Insurance and other defendants to Minnesota District Court. The suit was filed by the Trial Group North on behalf of Cincinnati Insurance Cos. and Max Gray Construction Inc. The court case seeks a declaration that West Bend has a duty to indemnify the plaintiffs in an underlying slip-and-fall dispute. The case is 0:23-cv-01608, Max Gray Construction, Inc. et al v. West Bend Mutual Insurance et al.

Insurance

May 31, 2023, 4:10 PM

Cincinnati Insurance Companies

Max Gray Construction, Inc.

Trial Group North

AmTrust North America

Louhi & Kivela Masonry

Thomas Breiwick

West Bend Mutual Insurance

O'Meara Wagner, P.A.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute