Lawyers at Cozen O'Connor on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Federal Insurance Co. and Main Street America Assurance Co. to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Jaffe & Asher on behalf of Mavis Discount Tire Inc. and Mavis Tire Supply LLC, seeks a declaration that Federal Insurance has a duty to defend and indemnify the plaintiffs in an underlying slip-and-fall action. The case is 7:23-cv-04815, Mavis Discount Tire, Inc. et al v. Federal Insurance Company et al.

June 08, 2023, 6:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Mavis Discount Tire, Inc.

Mavis Tire Supply LLC

defendants

Federal Insurance Company

Main Street America Assurance Company

defendant counsels

Cozen O'Connor

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute