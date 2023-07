Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against eMaxx Insurance Services and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, which challenges termination of an insurance policy, was filed by Killeen & Stern on behalf of Maverick Field Services. The case is 4:23-cv-02513, Maverick Field Services, LLC v. eMaxx Insurance Services, LLC et al.

Insurance

July 10, 2023, 1:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Maverick Field Services, LLC

defendants

eCaptiv LLC

eMaxx Insurance Services, LLC

Steven R Miller

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute