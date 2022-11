Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Rye Development to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Dorsey & Whitney on behalf of hydroelectric engineering company Mavel, accuses the defendant of sharing confidential information with a competitor in violation of a non-disclosure agreement. The case is 1:22-cv-09633, Mavel A.S. et al. v. Rye Development LLC.

Construction & Engineering

November 11, 2022, 7:40 PM