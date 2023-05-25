Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bongiorno Montiglio Mitchell & Palmieri on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Bonsai Industrial, Logitech Transport and Ruben Velarde to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Goldin & Rivin on behalf of Nilo Wilfrido Maurizaca Romero, Jonathan Ignacio Guamug Pacheco and Pablo German Penaloza Pina. The case is 1:23-cv-03899, Maurizaca Romero et al. v. Bonsai Industrial LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 25, 2023, 4:55 PM

Jonathan Ignacio Guamug Pacheco

Nilo Wilfrido Maurizaca Romero

Pablo German Penaloza Pina

Goldin & Rivin, PLLC

Bonsai Industrial LLC

Logitech Transport LLC

Ruben Velarde

Ahmuty, Demers & McManus

Bongiorno, Montiglio & Palmieri, PLLC

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision