Lawyers at Bongiorno Montiglio Mitchell & Palmieri on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Bonsai Industrial, Logitech Transport and Ruben Velarde to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Goldin & Rivin on behalf of Nilo Wilfrido Maurizaca Romero, Jonathan Ignacio Guamug Pacheco and Pablo German Penaloza Pina. The case is 1:23-cv-03899, Maurizaca Romero et al. v. Bonsai Industrial LLC et al.
Transportation & Logistics
May 25, 2023, 4:55 PM