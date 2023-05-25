Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bongiorno, Montiglio, Mitchell & Palmieri on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Bonsai Industrial, Logitech Transport and Ruben Velarde to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Goldin & Rivin on behalf of Jonathan Ignacio Guamug Pacheco, Nilo Wilfrido Maurizaca Romero and Pablo German Penaloza Pina. The case is 2:23-cv-03899, Maurizaca Romero et al v. Bonsai Industrial LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 25, 2023, 12:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Jonathan Ignacio Guamug Pacheco

Nilo Wilfrido Maurizaca Romero

Pablo German Penaloza Pina

defendants

Bonsai Industrial LLC

Logitech Transport LLC

Ruben Velarde

defendant counsels

Ahmuty, Demers & McManus

Bongiorno, Montiglio & Palmieri, PLLC

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision