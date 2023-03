Who Got The Work

Wendy Medura Krincek and Kelsey E. Stegall of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for Trader Joe's, the grocery store chain, in a pending lawsuit over alleged disability-based employment discrimination. The case was filed Jan. 24 in Nevada District Court by HKM Employment Attorneys on behalf of a female crew member. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan, is 2:23-cv-00132, Maurice v. Trader Joe's Company.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 10, 2023, 6:37 AM