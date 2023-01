New Suit - Employment

Trader Joe's, the grocery store chain, was sued Tuesday in Nevada District Court. The court case, over alleged disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by HKM Employment Attorneys on behalf of Amanda Maurice. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00132, Maurice v. Trader Joe's Company.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 24, 2023, 7:51 PM