Who Got The Work

Jonathan M. Korn of Blank Rome has entered an appearance for Woodlane Associates Ltd. Partnership in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's Woodlane Road premises, was filed Feb. 7 in New Jersey District Court by Shadinger Law on behalf of Dennis Maurer. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Karen M. Williams, is 1:23-cv-00669, Maurer v. Woodlane Associates Limited Partnership.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 24, 2023, 6:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Dennis Maurer

Plaintiffs

Shadinger Law, LLC

defendants

Woodlane Associates Limited Partnership

defendant counsels

Blank Rome

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA