Who Got The Work

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin shareholder Ashley L. Toth has entered an appearance for New Jersey Restaurants LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The action, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's High Street premises, was filed May 8 in New Jersey District Court by Shadinger Law on behalf of Dennis Maurer. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb, is 1:23-cv-02509, Maurer v. New Jersey Restaurants, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 22, 2023, 5:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Dennis Maurer

Plaintiffs

Shadinger Law, LLC

defendants

New Jersey Restaurants, LLC

defendant counsels

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA