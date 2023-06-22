Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin shareholder Ashley L. Toth has entered an appearance for New Jersey Restaurants LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The action, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's High Street premises, was filed May 8 in New Jersey District Court by Shadinger Law on behalf of Dennis Maurer. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb, is 1:23-cv-02509, Maurer v. New Jersey Restaurants, LLC.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
June 22, 2023, 5:50 AM