New Suit - Employment

The Kansas Department of Labor and Dollar Tree were slapped with a lawsuit on Thursday in Kansas District Court. The suit, filed pro se by Teressa Maupins-Oswago, challenges the department's denial of unemployment benefits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02329, Maupins-Oswago v. Kansas Department of Labor et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 27, 2023, 7:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Teressa Maupins-Oswago

defendants

Dollar Tree Stores Inc

Kansas Department of Labor

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA