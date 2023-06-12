New Suit - ERISA

The National Basketball Association, the NBA Referees’ Pension Plan and other defendants were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit on Saturday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Sheldon Karasik on behalf of veteran NBA official Kenneth Mauer. According to the suit, Mauer was wrongfully terminated with no pay or retirement benefits after seeking a religious accommodation from the NBA Services Corp.'s COVID-19 inoculation mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04284, Mauer v. National Basketball Association et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 12, 2023, 5:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Kenneth Mauer

Plaintiffs

Sheldon Karasik

defendants

National Basketball Association

NBA Services Corp.

Pension Committee Of The National Basketball Association Referees Pension Plan

nature of claim: 890/