Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wolfe & Wyman on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Citibank to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Andres Matzner, who alleges that the defendant closed his banking account and seized his funds without justification. The case is 3:23-cv-01015, Matzner v. Citibank, N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 01, 2023, 3:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Andres Matzner

defendants

Citibank, N.A.

Does 1 to 10 Inclusive

defendant counsels

Wolfe Wyman

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct