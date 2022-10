Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Payne & Fears on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Walmart to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Jay S. Rothman & Associates on behalf of Ruben Matute, who contends that he did not receive a raise in his salary due to not being afforded proper accommodations for his acute pancreatitis and workplace injury. The case is 2:22-cv-07314, Matute v. Walmart Inc.