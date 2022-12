Who Got The Work

Cole, Scott & Kissane partners Marc A. Rapaport and Edward S. Polk have stepped in to defend Jose Matos Armando and Matos Insurance Agency Inc. in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint was filed Nov. 8 in Florida Southern District Court by Pathman Schermer Tandy LLP on behalf of Mattos Insurance Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal, is 0:22-cv-62075, Mattos Insurance, Inc. v. Matos Armando et al.

Insurance

December 26, 2022, 1:34 PM