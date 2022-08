New Suit

American Security Insurance, a subsidiary of Assurant, was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Friday in Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, over damage claims arising from Hurricane Laura, was brought by Lundy Lundy Soileau & South on behalf of Jeremy Allen Matthis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02919, Matthis v. American Security Insurance Co.

Insurance

August 19, 2022, 4:04 PM