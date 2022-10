New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and other counsel filed a digital privacy class action Friday in North Carolina Eastern District Court against WakeMed Health and Hospitals. The suit brings claims on behalf of patient portal users whose personal information was allegedly compromised via a tracking pixel implemented by the defendant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-00433, Matthiae v. WakeMed Health and Hospitals.

Health Care

October 28, 2022, 3:36 PM