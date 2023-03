Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McCey & Parsky on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Home Depot and Homedeliveryamerica.com to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Zemsky & Salomon on behalf of Veronica Matthews, who allegedly slipped on water which leaked from a dishwasher. The case is 1:23-cv-02048, Matthews v. Home Depot U.S.A. Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 16, 2023, 5:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Veronica Matthews

defendants

Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.

defendant counsels

Mcvey & Parsky, LLC

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims