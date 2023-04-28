Who Got The Work

Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Co. has turned to attorneys Elizabeth G. Doolin, Julie F. Wall and Kaitlyn E. Luther from Chittenden, Murday & Novotny as defense counsel in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The action, pertaining to disability benefits, was filed March 14 in Minnesota District Court by the Fields Law Firm on behalf of Dawn Matthews. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eric C. Tostrud, is 0:23-cv-00620, Matthews v. Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 28, 2023, 6:38 AM

Plaintiffs

Dawn Matthews

Plaintiffs

Fields Law Firm

defendants

Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Chittenden, Murday & Novotny, LLC

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations