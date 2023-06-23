Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Carter Arnett on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Flowserve Corp., a major supplier of industrial machinery and services, to Texas Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Monk Law Firm on behalf of a former machinist who was allegedly terminated on the false pretext of stealing metal from the company. According to the complaint, coworkers whom the plaintiff's supervisor brought to Flowserve from a prior employer were responsible for the missing property. The case is 1:23-cv-00243, Mathews v. Flowserve Corp.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 23, 2023, 7:19 PM

Plaintiffs

James Matthews

defendants

Flowserve Corporation

defendant counsels

Carter Arnett PLLC

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination