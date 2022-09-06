Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Archer & Greiner on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against George W. Hill Correctional Facility, Jessamine Healthcare and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Weisberg Law and Schafkopf Law on behalf of inmate Robert Matthews, who allegedly suffered a bicep injury while working in the laundry department. The case is 2:22-cv-03550, Matthews v. Delaware County d/b/a George W. Hill Correctional Facility et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

September 06, 2022, 4:11 PM