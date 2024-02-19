Who Got The Work

Attorneys from DLA Piper have stepped in as defense counsel to Apple in a pending lawsuit. The case, filed Jan. 16 in California Northern District Court by Kutak Rock on behalf of Michael Matthews, accuses Apple of wrongfully withholding two terabytes of the plaintiff's iCloud data after his phone was stolen and hacked and the recovery key changed. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar, is 4:24-cv-00272, Matthews v. Apple, Inc. California Corporation.

February 19, 2024, 11:31 AM

