New Suit - Trade Secrets

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney filed a trade secret lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Western District Court on behalf of cremation company Matthews International Corp. The complaint brings claims against former Matthews supervisor Richard Belcourt and his new company, Trident Recycling & Refining LLC. According to the suit, Belcourt started Trident as a 'side hustle' while working for and being paid by Matthews and has used the plaintiff's confidential information and trade secrets to launch a competing business. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00704, Matthews International Corporation v. Belcourt et al.

Pennsylvania

April 29, 2023, 2:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Matthews International Corporation

Plaintiffs

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney

defendants

Richard Belcourt

Trident Recycling And Refining LLC

nature of claim: 880/