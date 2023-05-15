New Suit - Employment

Sparks Energy, a power infrastructure restoration and services provider, was slapped with an employment lawsuit on Monday in Alabama Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Michel & King on behalf of former Chief Accounting Officer Rajiv Matthew, who was allegedly terminated after refusing to conceal certain transactions from the SEC which must be reported by law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00614, Matthew v. Sparks Energy Inc.

Energy

May 15, 2023, 8:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Rajiv Matthew

Plaintiffs

Michel & King, LLC

Michel King LLC

defendants

Sparks Energy Inc

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination