Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at the Law Offices of Douglas L. Capdeville on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Lockheed Martin, a manufacturer of aerospace and defense technology and equipment, and Glencore Ltd. to Virgin Islands District Court. The suit was filed by Burns Charest LLP and the Pate Law Firm on behalf of Martin Matthew, who contends that he was exposed to asbestos-containing materials. The case is 1:23-cv-00024, Matthew v. Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Aerospace & Defense

July 13, 2023, 6:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Martin Matthew

defendants

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Glencore Ltd.

defendant counsels

Law Offices Of Douglas L. Capdeville

Law Office Of Kevin A. Rames, P.C..

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims