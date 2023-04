Who Got The Work

Marc A. Weinstein and John T. McGoey of Hughes Hubbard & Reed have stepped in to represent Skatteforvaltningen, Denmark's taxation authority, in a pending breach-of-settlement lawsuit. The complaint was filed March 24 in New York Southern District Court by McKool Smith on behalf of Jerome Lhote and Matthew Stein. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald, is 1:23-cv-02508, Matthew Stein et al v. Skatteforvaltningen.

Government

April 13, 2023, 2:52 AM

