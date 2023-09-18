Who Got The Work

Venable partner Joshua Rosenberg has entered an appearance for Sony Music Entertainment, doing business as Columbia Records, and singer-songwriter Jason Derulo in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The suit was filed July 31 in California Central District Court by Gupta Evans & Ayres on behalf of music producer Matty Spats, who claims that the defendants failed to credit the plaintiff for his contribution to hit song 'Savage Love.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald, is 2:23-cv-06191, Matthew Spatola v. Jason Desrouleaux et al.

Technology

September 18, 2023, 9:24 AM

