New Suit

Allstate Indemnity Company was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in Louisiana Western District Court. The court action, which arises from disputed property damage claims resulting from Hurricanes Delta and Laura, was brought by the Pandit Law Firm and Robichaux, Mize, Wadsack, Richardson & Watson on behalf of Matthew Guillory and Amber Guillory. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-03877, Matthew Guillory and Amber Guillory v. Allstate Indemnity Company.