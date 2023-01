New Suit - Employment Class Action

Dollar General was hit with a wage-and-hour class action on Monday in Texas Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Hommel Law Firm, contends that the retailer failed to pay overtime wages to regional smart team members who worked as 'floating employees.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00018, Matthew Davis, Individually and on Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated v. Dolgencorp, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 16, 2023, 8:50 PM