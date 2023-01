New Suit - Consumer

Coinbase was sued Friday in California Northern District Court pursuant to the Electronic Funds Transfer Act. The suit, brought by Newman Du Wors LLP on behalf of Matthew Allan, contends that Coinbase has refused to credit the plaintiff for stolen cryptocurrency funds. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00074, Matthew Allan v. Coinbase, Inc.

Fintech

January 06, 2023, 8:03 PM