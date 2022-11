New Suit - Copyright

Amazon.com was slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was brought by attorney Mark Barinholtz on behalf of Steven Matteo, a photographer who claims Amazon is using his copyrighted photographs of former NHL hockey star Bob Probert to promote a movie on Amazon Prime Video. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06392, Matteo v. Amazon.Com, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

November 15, 2022, 5:57 PM