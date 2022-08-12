New Suit - Trademark

Mattel Inc., the California-based toymaker behind brands including Barbie, Fisher-Price and Hot Wheels, sued hip hop-focused snack company Rap Snacks Inc. Thursday in California Central District Court over trademark infringement claims. The lawsuit, brought by Venable, pursues claims against Rap Snacks for the ongoing use of the 'Barbie' mark in the marketing and selling of its new line of 'Barbie-Que' Honey Truffle potato chips. The suit further contends that Rap Snacks' product packaging uses a confusingly similar and/or virtually identical stylized 'Barbie' logo. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05702, Mattel, Inc. v. Rap Snacks, Inc.

