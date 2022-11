New Suit - Copyright

Chef Shoichi 'Marc' Matsumoto filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against the Houston Chronicle and parent company Hearst on Friday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit, filed by SRipLaw, accuses the defendant of copying and distributing the plaintiff's photograph of a tofu dish. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-04014, Matsumoto v. Houston Chronicle Publishing Co. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 18, 2022, 4:56 PM