New Suit - Reproductive Rights

Stoel Rives filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Idaho District Court challenging a state statute criminalizing adults who help minors travel to other states for abortion care. The complaint was brought on behalf of the Northwest Abortion Access Fund, the Indigenous Idaho Alliance and Lourdes Matsumoto, an attorney who works with victims of domestic and sexual violence. Legal Voice and the Lawyering Project also represent the plaintiffs. The case is 1:23-cv-00323, Matsumoto et al v. Labrador.

Government

July 11, 2023, 5:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Indigenous Idaho Alliance

Lourdes Matsumoto

Northwest Abortion Access Fund

Plaintiffs

Stoel Rives

defendants

Raul Labrador

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation