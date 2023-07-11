Stoel Rives filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Idaho District Court challenging a state statute criminalizing adults who help minors travel to other states for abortion care. The complaint was brought on behalf of the Northwest Abortion Access Fund, the Indigenous Idaho Alliance and Lourdes Matsumoto, an attorney who works with victims of domestic and sexual violence. Legal Voice and the Lawyering Project also represent the plaintiffs. The case is 1:23-cv-00323, Matsumoto et al v. Labrador.
Government
July 11, 2023, 5:26 PM