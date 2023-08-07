Qurate Retail, a Colorado-based media company, and other defendants were sued Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by former senior vice president Matthew Matros. The complaint, filed by Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti, contends that Matros was wrongfully terminated after disclosing a disability. The court action seeks more than $600,000 in unpaid wages. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03018, Matros v. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
August 07, 2023, 1:21 PM