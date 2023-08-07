New Suit - Employment

Qurate Retail, a Colorado-based media company, and other defendants were sued Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by former senior vice president Matthew Matros. The complaint, filed by Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti, contends that Matros was wrongfully terminated after disclosing a disability. The court action seeks more than $600,000 in unpaid wages. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03018, Matros v. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 07, 2023, 1:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Matthew Matros

Plaintiffs

Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti, P.C.

defendants

Qurate Retail Group, Inc.

Qurate Retail, Inc.

QVC, Inc.

ER Development International, Inc.

Qrg Vcommerce Management, LLC

Qurate Digital Ventures, LLC

Vcommerce Management, LLC

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA